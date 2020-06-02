After a lifetime of generously sharing his love with his family and friends, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of John Wenceslaus Becvar, age 90 of Yankton, SD surrounded him in prayer and love to say goodbye as he peacefully passed from this earth at his home.
Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Anthony Urban as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post 183 and the U.S. Marine Corps. Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service and holy rosary on Wednesday, June 3 at Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor. Livestreaming of John’s services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. John’s family asks that social distancing be observed for both the visitation and the funeral service in accordance with current healthcare precautions.
John Becvar was born on March 28, 1930 to Mathias and Theresa (Korton) Becvar in Tabor, South Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed his faith at St. Wenceslaus Church.
In February of 1952, he entered the United States Marine Corp to serve his country. He was discharged in February of 1954, at the rank of Corporal. He was awarded the United Nations, National Defense, and Korean Medals of Service.
On September 14, 1954, John married Marian Francis Sykora at St. Wenceslaus Church in Tabor, SD. John and Marian spent the majority of their years farming together near Tabor while instilling integrity and a strong work ethic in their growing family. They raised four children, Carol (Jerry) Foss of Victoria, MN; Jean (John) Fitzgerald, Yankton, SD; Mike (Laurie) Becvar, Rapid City SD; and Richard (Teresa Wilson) Becvar of Scotland, SD. The Becvar Family Farm was easily recognized by the distinctive orange Case tractors diligently working the fields. John and Marian moved to Yankton, SD upon retirement, but John continued to go to the farm whenever he could.
John proudly held lifetime memberships in the Yankton SD VFW and the Tabor SD American Legion. He was an active member of St. Wenceslaus Church, Tabor SD, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton SD, and the Knights of Columbus.
John will forever be remembered as a quiet and wise man who was devoted to his wife and family. He consistently placed family first, always making time for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, therein exemplifying life’s deeper meaning. Family memories include epic card games, Twins baseball on the radio and television, his smile and infectious laugh, singing Czech music, dancing, and numerous fond memories of times with him on the farm. Forever admired will be John’s signature act of kindness and respect when walking guests to the door and waving goodbye as they were leaving.
John Becvar will be dearly missed, but his legacy will carry on in the hearts, minds, and lives of his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. John was a testament to accepting with dignity and patience life’s blessings and burdens without complaint. He was a man of faith and belief who prayed and worshipped daily.
John is survived by his wife Marian, his four children named above, and his brother Lawrence (Karen) Becvar, North Platte, NE. Survivors include grandchildren: Jason (Catherine) Foss, Forest Lake, MN; Jon (Jenna) Foss, Shakopee, MN; Kimberly (Tyler) Hansen, Jordan, MN; Kyle Foss, Santa Monica, CA; Pam (Andy) Tetzlaff, Sioux Falls, SD; Mike (Carrie) Fitzgerald, Yankton, SD; Kristine (Anthony) Edwards, Scotland, SD; Nathan (Ami) Becvar, Eden Prairie, MN; Amanda (Casey) Comstock, Omaha, NE; Ashley (Adam) Hoffman, Wayne, NE; and Katie (Sam) Harris, Yankton, SD. John is survived by twenty-three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mathias (1989) and Theresa (1976) Becvar, his brothers, Andrew (1972), Daniel (2000), and Laddie Becvar (2020), and his sister, Mildred Wood (2006).
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 3, 2020
Commented