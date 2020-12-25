Randolph (Randy) Jerke, 80, of Tripp SD, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Avera Bormann Manor nursing home, in Parkston, SD.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 28 at the Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland SD. Interment is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Grace Hill Cemetery in Tripp SD.
Visitation, with family present, will be Monday, December 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland SD. Visit www.goglinfh.com
Randy Daniel Jerke was born in Hutchinson County on October 10th, 1940, to Alfred and Lorinda (Stelzer) Jerke. He was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kaylor, SD, and later transferred to the Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland, where he was a member up until his passing. Randy completed school through the eighth grade, until his father passed away, leading him to take over the family farm. While farming, he planted and harvested crops and tended to livestock. Randy loved to farm, especially with his favorite brand of farming equipment, John Deere. He enjoyed going out to eat and to the casino, loved to talk to new people, and driving around to different towns with his younger brother Clinton. Randy cherished his time with Clinton, and the two of them became each other’s best friend. They lived together for all of their life at the family farm and did everything together. Where you found Clinton, is where you would find Randy. Even though Randy didn’t have a family of his own, he always enjoyed extended family gatherings and a good home cooked meal.
Randy is survived by his brother Clinton Jerke, sisters Joan (Harlin) Neuharth and Carol Hakl, and other surviving relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Lorinda (Stelzer) Jerke, and brother-in-law Roger Hakl.
If you are unable to attend, condolences for the family can be sent to: Clinton Jerke 29057 416 Ave. Tripp, SD 57376.
December 26, 2020
