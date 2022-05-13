Delores “Dee” Grovijahn, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Tuesday, May 11, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Levi Willms officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 4:00 PM.
Pallbearers will be Gary Gross, Steve Gross, Randy Gross, Steve Bloch, Jeff Pommerville and Karl Fiedler.
Delores “Dee” Grovijahn was born April 1, 1937, in Wagner, South Dakota, to Gottlieb and Anna (Stickley) Gross. Dee grew up in Yankton, South Dakota and attended school in Yankton. She worked at Tastee Treat in Yankton for a few years and married William “Bill” Grovijahn on September 20, 1958, in Yankton. Together Dee and Bill had three children: Thomas, Patty and Kathy. After their marriage, Dee worked as a checker at Council Oak Store in Yankton and then as a clerk for Newberry’s Department Store. Dee moved to New Orleans, Louisiana for a few years to help her sister with her new baby but returned to Yankton and began working at Sioux Radio in Yankton and later at Gurney’s as a press operator. She worked at Gurney’s for 15 years until her battle with cancer forced her to retire.
Dee was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton and the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening. She loved planting her flowers but especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her two daughters: Patty Grovijahn of Yankton, South Dakota and Kathy (Kevin) Fiedler of Springfield, South Dakota; three grandchildren: Tiffany (Jeff) Pommerville, Kara Fiedler and Karl Fiedler; three great grandchildren: Kylie, Brooklynn and Elliot Pommerville; three sisters: Eileen (Clarence) Mehle of Metairie, Louisiana; Louella (Walter) Johnson of Emporia, Kansas and Evelina Robinson of Jackson, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Grovijahn; three brothers: Floyd, Glen and Lester Gross; and two sisters: Vivian Gremillion and Phyllis Mayeux.
