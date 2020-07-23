Roman P. Keiter, 91, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Arbor Care Centers in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Jim Keiter and the Rev. Joseph Miksch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 3-5 p.m. with a vigil service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Monday.
Face masks are recommended to be worn for the visitation and the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
