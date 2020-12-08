Robin Berke, 66, of Yankton died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Due to the current health situation, a celebration of Robin’s life will take place at Lewis and Clark Lake in Yankton at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. To watch his video tribute or to send an online message to the family, visit Robin’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Robin’s family has asked that anyone wishing to send flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Robin Berke to the Avera Foundation at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, 501 Summit Street in Yankton, SD 57078 or at https://www.avera.org/support/donate. Cards may also be mailed to Charlene Berke at 103 Marina Bluffs Court Unit 2B in Yankton.
Commented