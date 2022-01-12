Leona Cwach Jan 12, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leona Marie Cwach, age 90 of Yankton, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton. Her funeral Mass is being arranged with the assistance of Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, www.goglinfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Job-site Project Assistant - RaDec Construction Co., Inc. Jan 11, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrofton Hotel Offers Spirited Look In ‘Ghost Hunters’ SeriesA COVID HomecomingMan Arrested After Pot Brownie IncidentThe Final CallOpponents Of Masking Vent At School BoardRichard ‘Dick’ WeverstadDarlene ‘Dee’ WilliamsDouglas LangeCyril ‘Cy’ PromesBo Fuks Images CommentedLetter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (24)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (18)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (13)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (5)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented