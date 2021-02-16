Funeral Mass for Lambert Pravecek, 84 of Scotland, South Dakota, who passed away at Scotland Good Samaritan Society on Monday, February 15 2021, will be Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. George Catholic Church in Scotland.
Visitation will be held before mass from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. and Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. George Catholic Cemetery in Scotland with Military Honors by Scotland Honor Guard and South Dakota National Honor Guard.
Goglin Funeral Home of Scotland is honored to serve the Lambert Pravacek family.
