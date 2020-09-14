Dan Lynch, age 68, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
The family will receive friends starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. A celebration of his life will take place at 5:30 p.m. with Deacon John Keyes officiating, followed by food, drinks, and fellowship at the Hospitality Center right next door to the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Dan’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. To celebrate Dan’s life, Yankton Bucks or Nebraska Cornhusker attire is welcomed.
Daniel Lee Lynch was born January 29, 1952 in Yankton, South Dakota to Bill and Alice (Stevens) Lynch. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1970 and then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln on a football scholarship. Dan was a member of the 1970 and 1971 Nebraska Cornhuskers National Championship teams. Injuries forced Dan to leave the program in 1973 and he started working with Ray Wilken at the Hamm’s Beer Distributorship. On June 28, 1975, Dan married Elizabeth “Liz” Gross in Yankton. After their marriage, they lived in Emerald, Nebraska just west of Lincoln and purchased Merle’s Food and Drink. He operated the restaurant until 2008 when he officially retired and later sold the business to their son, Benjamin, in 2012. In 2005, Dan and Liz built their log home west of Yankton. Dan enjoyed travelling the world, hunting, fishing, gardening and watching the birds. He was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and loved cooking and hosting parties for his family and friends. He enjoyed animals and loved the company of his many labs which he had over the years. Dan had a spontaneous spirit who always loved a good time and treasured the time he got to spend with his family, friends, and grandsons.
Dan is survived by his wife, Liz Lynch of Yankton; two children: Benjamin Lynch of Tabor, SD and Allison (Zeb) Pent of Fort Worth, TX; three grandsons: Jude, Elliot, and Calvin Pent; his father, Bill Lynch of Yankton; three brothers: Bob (Kristi) Lynch of Byron, IL, Tom Lynch of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Pat Lynch of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Lynch; and one brother, Mike Lynch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Contact Center at 321 W. 3rd St, Yankton, SD 57078 or Yankton Athletic Programs at 1801 Summit St, Yankton.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 15, 2020
