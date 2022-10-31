Funeral services for Guriene McGuire, 94, of Wagner will be 2 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Guriene Lucy McGuire, 94, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022, at the Wagner Community Memorial Hospital. She was born to Jacob and Laura (Patton) Heida in Wagner, South Dakota on June 4, 1928.
Guriene graduated from Wagner High School in 1946. She then attended Dakota Wesleyan. After graduation she taught at Tripp and Ravinia. On July 31, 1952, she married Donald (Mick) McGuire. Together they farmed and raised their four children. In 1975, she began substituting and working as an aide at in the Wagner Community School, retiring in 1992. In 1983 Mick and Guriene retired from farming and moved to town. Mick died in 2004. Shortly after, Guriene moved to Westside Estates Apartments.
She was a 93-year member of the Wagner United Methodist Church and also a member of United Methodist Women. She was on the board of the Wagner Public Library, a 4-H leader and Past President of the VFW Auxiliary. Guriene was a singer — perhaps she sang at your wedding or the funeral of a loved one.
Guriene was preceded in death by her husband and her brothers, Dean Heida and Gerrit Heida.
Guriene is survived by her children: James and Crystal McGuire of Vermillion, Jean and Kelly Powell of Caldwell, ID, Michael and Nina McGuire of Buena Vista, CO, and Nancy and Eric Foss of Brandon; her grandchildren: Jennifer and Terry Hrdlicka, Kevin and Janice McGuire, Brian and Tina McGuire, Pam and Dave Moening, Brady McGuire, Wyatt McGuire, Ally Foss, and Kylie Foss; her great grandchildren: Cody and Latasha, Riley, and Gavin Hrdlicka, Jason McGuire, Alexis, Brooklyn, Carlie Jo, and James McGuire, and Isabella and Amelia Moening; and great-great-granddaughter Isla Hrdlicka. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jean Heida and Florence McGuire; and brother-in-law, Keith and Mardi Schroeder; and many special nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 1, 2022
