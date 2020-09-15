Elizabeth M. “Elisie” Gurney, 93, of Yankton passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Elsie’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
