Thomas “Tom” Alan Riter, 64, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Yankton.

He was born March 27, 1957, in Rock Rapids, Iowa. He worked as a farm broadcaster on radio for more than 40 years.

Survivors include his son, Jake Riter of Yankton; two brothers, Lee Riter of Sheboygan Falls, Wis.; and Robert Riter of Fort Myers, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life service with family fellowship is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway Ave., Yankton.

A family burial service will take place later in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton handling arrangements.