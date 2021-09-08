Ella Hansen, of Yankton, SD, passed away Thursday August 19, 2021, at 101 years of age, at Sister James Care Center.
A celebration of Ella’s life will take place Saturday September 11, 2021 at JoDean’s Restaurant in Yankton at 1 p.m.
Ella Wilhelmina Edwards was born to Minnie and Frank Edwards on January 11, 1920 in Avon, South Dakota.
Ella married George Janssen and had three children. Patricia Graber (Larry) of Yankton, Lowell Janssen (Dianna) of Yankton and Lamoine Janssen (Judith) of Mission Hill, SD.
Ella later went on to marry Virgil Hansen and spent many happy years in many places such as Puerto Rico, Virginia Islands, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Bahamas and later Mexico before retiring in Palatka, Florida.
Ella loved to bowl, dance, play bingo, card games and watch baseball and football on TV. She was also a member of the Moose and VFW. But her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ella’s last few years were spent in Yankton, SD close to family and friends who meant the most to her.
Ella is preceded in death by her husband Virgil Hansen, brother Edward, sisters May and Florence and daughter Patricia Graber.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 9, 2021
