Virginia Nepodal, 97, of Yankton died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield. Burial will be in the Tyndall Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.
Virginia Belle (Miller) Nepodal was born on November 9, 1922 to Albert and Emma (Weisser) Miller in Maquoketa, Iowa. Though Virginia’s formative years were spent in Iowa, she enjoyed many summers in Tyndall visiting her mother’s family, the Weissers. She graduated from Tyndall High School in 1940 and was recruited to serve in the US Treasury Department because of her excellent typing/clerical skills. It was there she met her first husband Oscar Mola and welcomed their son Clark Michael into the world. Eventually, she returned to Tyndall where she met and married her second husband Ernest W. Nepodal. They lived on a small farm in rural Tyndall, where they had five children together: Cynthia, Charlotte, Kathryn, Ernest R. and Lori.
Virginia was extremely loyal to her family. She willingly sacrificed her very life and any personal comforts for those she loved. Long days were spent in service - keeping her family clean, clothed and fed. Since she was an excellent cook, many delicious meals were enjoyed around the table.
When her children were older, she returned to the workforce beginning at the Good Samaritan Home in Tyndall and then CR Industries in Springfield. She worked diligently at CR until she was 71 years of age. She and her husband Ernest W. enjoyed retirement in Tyndall.
Virginia moved to Yankton in 2008 when it became necessary for her disabled son Ernest R. to become a resident at Sister James Care Center (SJCC). After his death in 2011, she continued to live independently until the age of 94. She too, then became a resident of SJCC where she lived for the past four years.
Having lived nearly ninety-eight years, Virginia enjoyed a very long and fruitful life. She will always be remembered for her undying devotion to her family - especially her commitment to her son Ernest Richard. Her extreme generosity reached to many in need as she freely gave without fanfare. When faced with difficulty, she bore up under the load as a true pioneer, always trying to make the best of any situation. She was marked with true grace, good humor, a sharp mind, and even a soft shoe (delighting others with her many dance steps-even in very recent days).
Thankful for having shared in her life are her children Clark (Anita) Mola of Rapid City; Charlotte (Jim) Newkirk of Edmond, OK; Kathy (Paul) Claus of Lincoln, NE; and Lori (Jeff) DeForest of Oklahoma City, OK; along with son-in-law Carl Pravecek of Yankton. Virginia was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernest W. Nepodal, eldest daughter Cynthia Pravecek, youngest son Ernest R. Nepodal, brothers Daryl and Minor Miller, and sister Joyce Verba.
Indeed, her family and friends are honored and blessed to have shared life with her!
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 5, 2020
