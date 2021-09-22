Mark Magnus Hoines, age 58, of Yankton, passed away Monday, September 21, 2021 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital of Yankton.

A Celebration of his Life will be 2:00-4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29th at the Westside Park (Duck Pond) in Yankton, with his family present.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to, The Family of Mark Magnus Hoines c/o Goglin Funeral Home, 807 West 31st Street, Yankton, SD 57078.

