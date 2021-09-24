Mark Hoines, age 58, of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital of Yankton.
A Celebration of his Life will be 2:00-4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29th at the Westside Park (Duck Pond) in Yankton, with his family present.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family, the Family of Mark Hoines c/o Goglin Funeral Home, 807 West 31st Street, Yankton, SD 57078.
Mark Magnus Hoines was born July 26, 1963, to Magnus C. (Marjorie L. (Croisant) Hoines at Sioux Falls. He graduated from West Central High School at Hartford.
On July 7, 2007, Mark married Machelle E. Jacobs at Yankton.
Mark Joined the Army after high school. He become a trained professional machinist. Mark took a high-risk job assembling silos and water towers. He was adept at sandblasting and operated his own sandblasting company. His final job was as an AAA tow truck driver.
Mark’s favorite pastime was jet skiing. He enjoyed fishing, loved his dogs, and collected Hot Wheels cars. Other favorites included enjoying his wife’s cooking, going to rummage sales, playing with young children/babies, and BSB’s (Banana Split Blizzards).
Mark was a caring individual and brought home strangers for shelter. He had a great sense of humor. Mark could make you smile. He had a great affinity for stray dogs, having 5 dogs at home numerous different times.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife, Machelle; step-son, Josh (Colleen) Bye; two step-granddaughters, Olivia and Madeline; four siblings, Machelle (David) Koch, Mitchell Hoines, Marnie (Craig) Hansen, and Mary Ashmore; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Jacobs; two sisters-in-law, Tami (Paul) Eilts and Deb (Nick Smith) Jacobs; 16 nieces and nephews and eleven great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge Viereck; father, Magnus C. Hoines; Grandparents; father-in-law, James J. Jacobs; brother-in-law, Mark Jacobs and niece, Elise Eilts.
