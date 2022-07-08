Dennis E. Heimes age 75 of Hartington, Nebraska died peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington with military honors by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, at church, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Dennis Edward was born on June 4, 1947, in Yankton to Adolph John and Eunice Darlene (Klanderud) Heimes. He was the second of nine children. Dennis attended Holy Trinity grade school and Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington followed by several years at Creighton University in Omaha while pursuing an engineering degree before he joined the U S Army in February 1969. He served until February 1971, which included a tour in Germany.
After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Dennis returned to Hartington where he joined the family business of Your Bakery and Market which he led as the primary baker for 10 years until it closed. He then joined the Hartington Concrete Company where he was a truck driver and pre-cast operator until he suffered a stroke in 2007. Since that time, he has been in assisted living or nursing home environments.
Dennis was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and was a member of the same Council with his dad, Adolph. He was a man of few words, but he was very smart, especially with numbers and trivia. He enjoyed watching many game shows and if he had ever been invited to participate on one, he would have done very well. He enjoyed putting puzzles together including framing the good ones. He enjoyed gardening even from his wheelchair in the later years.
He is survived by his siblings, Don (Pat) Heimes from Columbus NE, Lee (Liz) Heimes from Omaha, NE, Al (Cindy) Heimes from Omaha, NE, Lynn (Dan) Melanson from The Villages, FL, Cindy (Hal) Somer from Yankton, SD, Terry (Lisa) Heimes from Lincoln, NE, Brad (Sue) Heimes from Omaha, NE and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Eunice Heimes, a brother Randy Heimes, sister-in-law Cheryl (Randy) Heimes, nieces Courtney (Heimes) Hagen and Jennifer Heimes, great nephew Landon Somer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Cedar Catholic Endowment, the Hartington Community Foundation, the Hartington Veterans Memorial Fund or to Holy Trinity Church.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 9, 2022
