Bernice Schoenfish, age 96 of Menno, SD passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno, with the Rev. Charles Stanga officiating. Burial will follow in the Menno Cemetery.