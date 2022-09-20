Bernice Schoenfish, age 96 of Menno, SD passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno, with the Rev. Charles Stanga officiating. Burial will follow in the Menno Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Friday.
Online condolences may be made at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno.
Bernice Helen (Huether) Schoenfish, age 96, passed away at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD on September 19, 2022. Bernice was born to Ludwig and Emma (Stoebner) Huether on September 8, 1926, near Tripp, SD. She was the oldest of seven children. Bernice was baptized and confirmed in her faith at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, SD. She attended school through eighth grade at District 77 Country School. She attended her freshman year at Tripp High School at which time she stayed home to help the family raise her newly arrived twin brothers.
Bernice married Arthur E. Schoenfish at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, SD, at which time they made their home together three miles north of Menno, until Arthur’s passing in 1995. Bernice continued to live on the farm for the next 26 years until entering Menno-Olivet Care Center in November of 2021. Bernice enjoyed helping out on the farm wherever needed including watching gates, filling water tanks (riding a 4-wheeler at age 86), always raising a large garden, baking and cooking traditional German food for her family. Also, the days always involved a cup or two of weak, lukewarm coffee and at least two cookies. She was a Sunday School teacher at Grace Lutheran Church for more than 30 years, sharing her faith with countless young children. As a young girl, Bernice started keeping a daily diary which continued for more than 80 years. She would record the weather, family events, births and visitors of that particular day, and important things such as the first day of corn planting for the year or when the bull was turned out to pasture.
Bernice is survived by her three children: Randy (Loretta) Schoenfish of Scotland, SD, William (Mary) Schoenfish of Menno, SD, and Walter (Linda) Schoenfish of Parkston, SD. Grandchildren and their families: Amy (Brian) Beran, Braden and Maxwell of Tabor, SD; Karla Schoenfish (Cody Kokesh) and Dawson of Tyndall, SD; Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland, SD; Kari Schoenfish of Menno; Cassie (Ryan) Wielenga, Savanah, Valerie, Jensen, and Lillian of Menno; Robert (Abby) Schoenfish of Menno; Jennifer (Ryan) Murtha, Elijah and Josiah of Parkston; and David (Madison) Schoenfish of Falls Church, VA. She is also survived by two brothers: Melvin Huether of Tripp, SD and Roger (Karen “Pinky”) Huether of Tripp; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Diane Reese of Yankton; Darla Huether of Polson, MT; Joyce Schoenfish of Fargo, ND; Glenn (Kay) Schoenfish of Kansas City, KS; Allen Schoenfish of Menno; and Delmar (Veronica) Schoenfish of Cambridge, NE. Also, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law Huldina and Emil Schoenfish, sisters-in-law and brothers-in- law Velda and Gideon Holzwarth and Francis and Rudy Vogel, Ardina Huether, Marvin and Justine Schoenfish, Angeline Schoenfish, Elton Schoenfish, twin brothers Mynard and Maynard Huether, and nieces Bonnie Vogel, Teresa Huether and Carol Prien.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 21, 2022
