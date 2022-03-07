Dianne Marie Becker, age 69 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family under Hospice care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Duane Becker, Scott Becker, Chris Becker, Chris Kerr, Gavin Becker, and Cameron Becker. Honorary pallbearers will be Dianne’s grandchildren.
Dianne Marie was born on April 9th, 1952, in Yankton, to Paul and Evelyn (Arens) Hochstein. Dianne grew up on a farm near Bow Valley and graduated from Wynot High School in 1970. She went on to become a beautician, attending school in Norfolk, and worked at Fantle’s Beauty Salon in Yankton. On May 25th, 1974, Dianne married Clinton Becker at Saint Peter and Paul Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska.
Dianne was a stay-at-home mom, raising and loving her kids. In 1991, Dianne began working at West Catholic Elementary as an aide and librarian. For 28 years she enjoyed working with all the students and staff at the school. She retired in 2019 and enjoyed visiting all her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, cooking and baking, and providing anything for her family and friends. Faith, family and friends were the most important things in Dianne’s life.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Clinton Becker, Hartington; Duane (Jill) Becker — children Gavin, Cameron, McKenzie and Nolan of Lincoln; Scott (Rachel) Becker — son Jackson of Fordyce; Lisa (Chris) Kerr — children Griffin, and Landon of Yankton, SD; Chris (Tiffany) Becker — children Berkley, Brynnley and Greyson of Jefferson, South Dakota. Siblings Ron (Diane) Hochstein, Bow Valley; Mary Jean (Dick) Lammers, Fordyce; Dallas (Dorothy) Hochstein of Hartington; and Bobby (Jeannie) Hochstein of Yankton. In-laws Heidi (Alvin) Hochstein of Cedar Park, Texas; Linda (Joe) Hochstein of St. Helena, & Sharon (Larry) Thoene of Hartington and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul (Evelyn) Hochstein; daughter Michelle on 5/28/1989 at the age of 11 years; infant grandchildren Taylor and Alex; brothers Alvin, Dick and Joe, infant brother Claire Hochstein; paternal parents Cyril & Eleanor Becker; nephews Michael Hochstein, Paul Lammers and Chad Lammers.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 8, 2022
Commented