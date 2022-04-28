Angeline “Angie” Kortan, age 104 of Tabor, SD passed away early Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitations will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, SD with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Angeline was born on November 9, 1917, to Victor and Marie (Kortan) Becvar in Tabor, SD. She grew up on a farm southwest of Tabor and has lived in the Tabor area all her life. She worked for a time at Schenk’s Funeral Home in Yankton.
Angie married Adolph Kortan on October 21, 1942. They farmed south of Tabor for 30 years until their retirement in 1975 when they moved into town. She worked for several years at Coyote Sports in Tabor. Angie and Adolph took a variety of bus trips and tours and visited many interesting places. She enjoyed bowling and was proud of her numerous trophies. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and was active in the Altar & Rosary Society and Tabor Senior Citizen group where she enjoyed sharing meals and playing cards. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, dancing, polka music, her parakeet and special outings with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Adolph in 2006; her parents; brothers Joseph, Thomas, Peter, Paul, Mike, and Victor; sisters Lillian (Kadlec), Christine “Elsie” (Kortan), Hattie (Nikodym), Mae (Kudrna), Beatrice; and an infant brother.
Loving memories will be cherished by her family and friends.
