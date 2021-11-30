Funeral services for Dwayne Lindgren, 90, of Wagner, are 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Wagner Community Church in Wagner.

Visitation will be during the hour prior to services at the church.

Burial is in the Highland Cemetery, Fairfax, at 3:30 p.m. with military honors.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.