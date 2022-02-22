Douglas Pearson passed away in his sleep at his home on Saturday, February 12, 2022, with his best friend present.
Douglas Leroy Pearson was born to Diane (Nelson) Pearson and Clayton Pearson on June 1, 1969. He attended Wakonda High School and graduated in 1987. In high school, he played football and sang in the mixed chorus. The mixed chorus even participated in the World Music Festival in Minneapolis in 1987 where they came in fourth place. After graduation, he went on to drive truck for the family cattle business. He married Rachelle Prince on September 10, 1988. They had one son, Derrick, together in May 1988. They divorced in 1990. In later years, Doug met Melissa Adams through a mutual friend and they were married on November 18, 2014. Doug had so many family and friends who loved him so much and he will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; son, Derrick (Briana Kling); sister, Deb; niece, Kelly; 2 grandsons, Hazen & Owen and 1 granddaughter, Peyton. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, his grandparents and aunts & uncles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Restore Church, Yankton SD.
Arrangements are being handled by Hansen Funeral Home, Vermillion, SD.
“Your memory is a keepsake with which I will never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart.”
