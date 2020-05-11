Emma Hirschman, 98, of Millard, Nebraska, and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Millard, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
Emma Hirschman, 98, of Millard, Nebraska, and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Millard, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented