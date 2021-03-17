A Funeral Mass for Bridget Ramold, age 88, of Irene, SD, formerly of O’Neill, NE, will be 10:30 am Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill, NE. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. Fr. Bernard Starman will officiate.
Visitation will be Friday, March 19 from 5-8 at Biglin’s Mortuary with a 7 p.n. Catholic Daughters Rosary.
Bridget passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Irene, SD. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill, NE.
Bridget Maurene Boyle was born on January 9, 1933 in O’Neill, NE to Charles and Alice (Barrett) Boyle. She attended County School District 174 for a time before enrolling at St. Mary’s. Bridget graduated St. Mary’s High School in 1951.
Bridget married Joe Ramold on March 2, 1954 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill, in a double ring ceremony where Bridget’s sister married Joe’s brother also. To this union, 11 children were born; Chuck, Joe Jr., Alice, Bridget, Ann, Rose, Gerard, George, Tom, Geralyn and Theresa. Joe and Bridget farmed until Joe passed away on February 29, 1992. In 2007, Bridget moved to Irene, South Dakota to live with her youngest daughter.
Bridget was employed at various places in the O’Neill area including the Golden Hotel, the Outlaw, McDonald’s and the Elm’s Motel.
Bridget was a very active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Legion of Mary and St. Patrick Altar Society. Bridget enjoyed word finds, game shows and watching all sports.
Bridget is survived by her eight children, Chuck (Connie) Ramold of Grand Island, NE; Alice (Roger) Starman of Norfolk, NE; Bridget A Ramold of Yankton, SD; Rose Barritt of O’Neill, NE; George (Joan) Ramold of Yankton, SD; Tom Ramold of Sioux City, IA; Geralyn Ramold of Norfolk, NE; and Theresa (Chris) Kramer of Yankton, SD; son-in-law, Dennis Barritt of Norfolk, NE; grandchildren, Jeff, Trish, Kim, John, Mandie, Joe, Vicki, Becky, Matt, Josh, Dawn, Justin, Sarah, Jessica, Casey, Jay, Sam, Jamie, Ronnie, Jackie, Kody, Emily, Kordell, Brittany, Ryleigh, Austin, Connor, Stephanie, Josh, Grant and Telca; sisters, MaryEllen Klinetobe of O’Neill, NE; Elaine Ramold of Norfolk, NE; Rita (Ken) Grosse of Fremont, NE; Theresa Parks of Norfolk, NE; Helen (Dennis) Cunningham of Norfolk, NE; and Frances (Lyle) Gillogly of Salinas, CA; many nieces and nephews.
Bridget was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alice Boyle; husband, Joe Ramold; Ann Barritt; Joe (Julie) Ramold, Jr., Dan Barritt, Jerry Ramold, Maryann Sukup, Katlyn Kelley, and five sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews.
March 18, 2021
