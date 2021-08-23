Gary Duane Bottolfson, 77, of Vermillion, SD passed away on August 18, 2021 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls with his love, Mary by his side. After a successful mitral valve procedure in the beginning of August, he suffered a stroke and passed away shortly after.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Bergen Lutheran Church with Pastor Ben Eisele officiating. Burial will be at Bergen Evergreen Cemetery in rural Meckling with military honors conducted by V.F.W./American Legion Clay Co. Post #3061. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. It will be live streamed for those guests who cannot attend the service.
Gary was born on November 4, 1943 in Vermillion, the son of Elmer and Esther (Kilness) Bottolfson. He graduated from Vermillion High School in 1961. Upon his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army serving his country. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany as a MP (Military Police). He served for two years before returning back to Vermillion to continue his further education where he received a Bachelors and Masters degree from USD.
Gary was very clever forming and running his business Creative Ideas where he and his friend, Mike O’Connor manufactured and sold Gary’s invention, the Rush Brush in the 1980’s.
Gary was good with his hands and was a fabulous carpenter. He built an apartment complex in Rapid City as well as building many of the houses here in Vermillion.
Gary could be stubborn at times and lived life his way. If you told him he couldn’t do it, he would definitely prove you wrong!
Gary volunteered his efforts at the WH Over Museum as well as the Evergreen Cemetery Board.
Gary is survived by the love of his life for 24 years, Mary Chicoine, his daughter, Melissa (Chicoine) Baatz and his son-in-law, Jon Baatz; his siblings, Julie (David) Nelson, Beverly Bottolfson, and Larry (Nita) Bottolfson; his sisters-in-law, Mary Bottolfson, Darlene Bottolfson, and Eileen Bottolfson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Leonard, Richard, and Russell; his sister, Lois Kryger and two brothers-in-law, Marion Kryger, and Gary Souhrada.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 24, 2021
