Myron Van Gerpen, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
