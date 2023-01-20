Nicholas Tagg, 31, of Arvada, CO, formerly of Mitchell, SD, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Arvada due to a motor vehicle accident.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Yankton Municipal Cemetery in Yankton, SD.
Visitation will be Monday, January 23, from 5-7:00 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Nicholas Eugene Tagg was born June 11, 1991, in Terrell, Texas to William and Shelli (Rogers) Tagg. Nick joined big brothers Billy and Zach. When Nick was three years old, his baby sister Kelsey was born and the family moved to Nebraska and later to Yankton, SD.
Nick attended school in Yankton through the 7th grade when the family moved to Mitchell, SD, where Nick graduated from Mitchell High School in 2009. In 2011, Nick joined the United States Army becoming an Airborne Ranger where he was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Nick received many medals and awards in the Army and was honorably discharged in 2014. His time serving in the United States Army was a great source of pride for Nick and brought with it a life-long group of friends from his unit.
After his discharge from the military, Nick ventured to Colorado where he excelled in the cannabis industry. He later attended the University of Colorado at Denver where he was a member of the National Honor Society and was on track to graduate in May of 2023 with a degree in Business. During his time in Colorado, Nick touched many lives and made many great friends.
From a young age, Nick’s larger-than-life personality was apparent. He never met a stranger and was the life of the party. He spent many summer vacations and holidays visiting family in Texas and was a life-long Dallas Cowboys fan. Nick enjoyed growing up with his cousins Whitney, Jr., Austin, and Ashli and loved spending time with his Aunt Kelli, Uncle Chach, and Nana. He loved his siblings fiercely and was loved unconditionally by his nieces Kenleigh, Rowan, Josephine, and Eloise.
Nick was not afraid of anything as was demonstrated by his many crazy antics, his love of jumping out of planes and his obsession with anything that went bang. He enjoyed disc golfing and collecting sports memorabilia and POKEMON cards.
Nick is survived by his parents, Shelli and Lou Porras of Mitchell, SD; sister, Kelsey (TJ) Thomas of Mitchell, SD; brothers, Bill (Sarah) Tagg of Breckenridge, CO, Zach (Ashley) Tagg of Monument, CO, Allen Porras of Yankton, SD, Nathan Porras of Minneapolis, MN, and Dale (Dawn) Porras of Lead, SD; nieces Destiny Grindy, Kenleigh and Rowan Tagg, Josephine and Eloise Thomas, and Penelope Porras; nephew, Kieran Tagg; aunt and uncle, Kelli and Antonio Aguirre, Sr.; great aunt and uncle, Carey and Rhonda Streetman; cousins, Antonio (Danielle) Aguirre, Jr., Austin Aguirre, Ashli Aguirre, Whitney (Toby) Saunders; forever friend, Chelsi Garness; and many others who were special and important in Nick’s life.
Nick was preceded in death by his father, William Tagg, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Wanda Miller; paternal grandparents, Robert and Bobbie Tagg; and maternal great-grandparents, Ralph and Nell Burch.
Commented