Sally (Anderson) Tjeerdsma, 72, of Yankton, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Riverview Reformed Church in Yankton with the Rev. Jake Van Der Linden officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.