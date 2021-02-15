Lois E. Buehner, formerly of Tripp, SD, was taken to heaven, February 6, 2021 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, SD, at the age of 89.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Goglin Funeral Home, Tripp. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Feeding South Dakota.
Cards may be sent to Ken Buehner, Avera Brady Health and Rehab, Room 111, 500 S. Ohlman St, Mitchell, SD 57301.
Commented