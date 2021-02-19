The Passing of a Destined Farmer
Martin Kubal passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland at the age of 96.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at St George Catholic Church in Scotland.
Visitation will be available from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with prayer of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. all at the church, the same morning. Burial will take place at St George Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Martin (Thomas) Kubal, the third child of Martin (Emil) and Frances, was born on November 20, 1924, southwest of Tabor, SD in the family home. Martin, born a farmer, entered the family business after completing grade school and continued to farm for 76 years. Martin married Corrine Heckenliable of Menno, SD, his wife of nearly 69 years in 1952, when they moved to their farm just west of Lesterville. For the next 42 years, Martin and Corrine dedicated their life to farming and raising five children until moving to Scotland in the mid-1990s. Martin’s strong work ethic, which he instilled in his children, and love for farming are just a couple of the exemplary behaviors he continually demonstrated throughout his life. After moving to Scotland around 1994, Martin continued farming while increasingly dedicating his time to growing roses (perhaps motivated by his wife), tending a beautiful, yet never perfect lawn, and loving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After farming, he enjoyed long drives along the countryside, exemplifying his life-long passion for farming, livestock, and tractors.
Martin is preceded in death by his parents Martin E. and Frances (Pesicka) Kubal; father and mother-in-law Julius and Helena Heckenliable; siblings George (Adeline) Kubal, Frances (William) Kotalik, Agnes (Joseph) Krcil, Margaret Mazourek, Patricia (Tony) Cacek and Marie Kubal who died in infancy.
Martin is survived by his wife, Corrine; their children Deborah Kubal of Sheldon, lA, Kathy Kubal-Hanney and her husband Phil of Buffalo, MN, Fred Kubal and wife Virginia of Scotland, SD, Robert Kubal and wife Vicki of Brookings, SD; Daniel Kubal and wife Laurie of Newton, IA; grandchildren Jeremy Kubal, Amy Kubal, Corey Kubal and wife Heather, Stacy (Kubal) and husband Scott Robertson, Travis Kubal, Rebecca (Kubal) and husband Jeromy Long, Keli (Kubal) and husband Matt Fischer, Ian Hanney; he was also blessed with numerous great grandchildren; siblings Mary (Kubal) and husband John Kudrna and Bernard Kubal.
