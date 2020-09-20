David B. Rockne, 82, of Yankton died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. The service will be livestreamed and you can watch the livestream at www.facebook.com/wintzray or on David’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Cremation will follow after the Mass and burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and video tribute at 7 p.m. Please follow all social distancing guidelines when attending the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials may be made to Sacred Heart School at 1500 St. Benedict Drive in Yankton, SD 57078 or the Family Radio Rosary at 1400 Sunrise Drive in Yankton, SD 57078.
