LeRoy F. Harty, 72, of Yankton died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence under hospice care.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will take place at the Yankton Cemetery later.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of LeRoy’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines
