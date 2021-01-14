James H. “Jim” Slate, 81, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Levi Willms officiating. Entombment of cremated remains will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery columbarium.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Jim’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
