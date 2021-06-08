Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis M. Beck, 97, of Creighton, Nebraska, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.
Phyllis died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Dr. Maria L. Beck and husband Doug Mead of Ravenna; son, Philip F. Beck of Creighton; sister, Mrs. Robert (Emile) Scoville of Crofton; and many nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 9, 2021
Commented