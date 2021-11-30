Evelyn Coleman Nov 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn Coleman, 87, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home in Springfield.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the United Church of Christ in Springfield. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Springfield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Available - Astec Nov 27, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWagner Principal, Wife Resign After IncidentDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsScotland Shooting Suspect Faces 3 More ChargesSheryl ‘Sherry’ RyeSouth Dakota Supreme Court Overturns Amendment ANorman Schurman Sr.An InvestmentTrail Work On The Horizon?Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Memories Of The Surge (12)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (6)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)Letter: Re-Election Time (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
