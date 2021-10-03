Darlas Lehmann Oct 3, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Darlas Lehmann, 90, of Freeman passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 30, 2021, at his residence in Freeman.Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Salem Mennonite Church of rural Freeman. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated Oct 1, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Now Hiring Multiple Positions! HUMAN SERVICES CENTER Oct 2, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesJessica SchaefferCity, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian BridgeRetired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards ControversyMan Dies In Morning Crash Near TaborYankton Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Theft, Concealment ChargesKenneth HejnaJessica SchaefferMillisa ‘Missy’ AndersonMillisa ‘Missy’ AndersonOne Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (46)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (41)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (30)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)Letter: A Confusing Situation (6)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Rails To Trails? (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Exhuming The Past (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
