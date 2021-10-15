Kelly Wick, age 65, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, after a long, heroic battle with cancer.
A gathering of friends and family will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Kelly Don Wick was born July 19, 1956, in Garden City, Kansas to Herb and Betty (Webster) Wick. He worked with his dad in the oil field industry for 10 years until he started working for NuStar Pipeline. Kelly retired in 2021 after 34 committed years. He married the love of his life, Theresa Feller. Together they built a beautiful horse ranch, where Kelly spent all of his off time, building barns, pipe fencing, fabricating horse stalls, and growing hay and crops. He loved breeding, raising and showing his quarter horses in the National Reining Horse Association. He loved trail riding with his friends and was a lifelong KU Basketball and Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Kelly was a hardworking quiet man with an infectious smile. He was a loyal friend and dedicated Boss Man and husband. He loved his job and all that it entailed. He loved problem solving, repairing, replacing, and building on the pipeline with the guys in the gang, who became his second family. He left his imprint and will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Theresa Wick of Yankton, South Dakota; his brother, Robert Wick ; his sister, Kathy Wick and all of his loving family members in Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Betty Wick.
