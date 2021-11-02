Gary Joseph Schmitt, age 51, of Fordyce, Nebraska, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, Nebraska, with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time at church on Thursday morning. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Gary was born on July 16, 1970, in Omaha, Nebraska, and grew up on his parents’ (Julius and Dolores (Wiepen) Schmitt’s) farm in the Fordyce/Menominee area. Gary attended elementary school in Fordyce and junior high in Menominee. He earned his GED and completion of the construction skills program in a trade school in Rapid City. Gary did construction work for Allen Lammers in the Fordyce area for several years before running his own construction company. Gary then worked for Virgil Kathol’s trucking operation for many years and has been operating his own truck and trailer since then.
Gary thoroughly enjoyed cooking, grilling and socializing with his family and close friends. He was a handyman who was always quick to help friends and family with his many talents and skills. He especially enjoyed time with nieces and nephews and their families, along with his faithful dog, Walter. He was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, NE.
Gary is survived by his brother, Alan Schmitt of West Point, UT; sister, Janine (Mark) Berke of Simpsonville, SC; nieces and nephews: Raed, Rania, Rami, and Rashad Yousef, Jennifer and Michael Schmitt, Zachary and Allyson Berke; and brother-in-law, Bassam Yousef.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Dolores (Wiepen) Schmitt; and sister, Betty Yousef.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls and the EMTs and first responders who provided great care and assistance this past month.
