Marvin L. Huber Jr., age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home in Yankton.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Marvin L. Huber, Jr. was born June 4, 1947, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Marvin Sr. and Shirley (Block) Huber. He grew up on a farm near Yankton and loved spending summers in Winner, South Dakota with his aunt and uncle, Russ and Mabel, who would often have politicians and cowboy actors from Hollywood staying at their place. He attended Willow Dale Country School where he was greatly influenced by Phyllis Christiansen, who is the reason he wanted to become a teacher. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1965 and then went on to receive his Bachelors in Education from the University of South Dakota in 1969. He then began teaching in the Sioux City School System as well as working at K-Mart helping them with their Spanish Speaking customers. During this time, he received his Master’s in Education from USD in 1975. He married Constance Hansen and together had two children: Dawn and Christopher. He taught in Sioux City until 2003, when he began teaching Spanish at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota. He married Gary Mikelson on June 28, 2006, in Winnipeg, Canada. They lived in Yankton and Marvin continued to teach at Mount Marty College until his health forced him to retire 2019.
Marvin loved teaching and enjoyed taking tours with his students to Spain. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton and enjoyed spending time researching his family tree. He loved raising his children and loved spending time with them. He was greatly loved and will be missed.
Survivors include his husband, Gary Mikelson of Yankton; son, Christopher Huber; grandchildren: Christina and Joshua Huber; brother, Jerry Huber; two sisters: Lori Uhrich and Kristi Huber Suing and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Constance; daughter, Dawn and two sisters: Beverly Schoenberner and Mary Elaine Huber.
