Audrey Ruth Holupka, 88, of Tyndall, SD, passed away peacefully with family at her side on December 5, 2021, at Freeman Regional Health Services, Freeman, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Tyndall, SD with Rev. Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial is in the Tyndall Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Tyndall.
Audrey was born February 14, 1933, to Ed and Marie (Gran) Munkvold on the family farm, rural Menno, SD. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, rural Menno. She attended Anderson School #52 for eight years and graduated from Irene High School in 1951. She had many babysitting jobs during her late grade school and throughout her high school years. Audrey married John Holupka on August 23, 1951. They made their home in Tyndall and were blessed with two daughters, Patricia and Michaeline.
Audrey worked 34 years as school lunch manager of Bon Homme School District. She is remembered by many former students for her delicious meals, cookies and fresh breads. Audrey served one term as president of South Dakota School Food Service Association. She retired in 1998.
Since 1951, Audrey has been a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tyndall and for many, many years served as treasurer of the church. She kept meticulous records. She enjoyed participating in all church activities. Audrey was a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the VFW Post No. 6895, Tyndall, which was chartered 70 years ago in 1951. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering, baking and canning. Spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brought her great joy. She was always ready for coffee, visiting and catching up with family. Family was very important to her and she was always there when someone needed help.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Patricia (Marlin) Holzwarth, Freeman, SD, and Michaeline (Roger) Forland, Rochester, MN; four grandchildren, Matthew Holzwarth, Sioux Falls, SD, Kevin (Ashley) Holzwarth, Freeman, SD, Lindsey (Joel) Pethan, Appleton, WI and Kelly Ann Wilcox, Rochester, MN; four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Brantley and Granger Holzwarth and Kyla Marie Wilcox; two brothers, Edward (Helen) Munkvold, Menno, SD and Oliver (Jeanette) Munkvold, Lesterville, SD; two sisters, Iona Fischer, Sturgis, SD and Joyce Kloucek, Vermillion, SD; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Munkvold and Donna Munkvold, both of Lesterville, SD and several nieces and nephews.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1997; her parents Ed and Marie Munkvold; parents-in-law, John and Katherine Holupka; four brothers, Jerome, Albert, Roland and Roy; five sisters, infant Margaret, Alice Evenson, Edith Weisz, Evelyn Johnson and Connie Knodel; nine brothers-in-law, Carl Evenson, Elmer Fischer, Kenneth Kloucek, John Knodel, Floyd Weisz, Norman Johnson, Frank Holupka, Joe Holupka and Willard P. Mammel.; four sisters-in-law, Viola (Jerome) Munkvold, Irene (Frank) Holupka, Alveena (Joe) Holupka and Mary (Willard) Mammel; six nieces and 8 nephews.
Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve Audrey’s family and friends.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 16, 2021
