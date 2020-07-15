Rosine C. Horacek, age 93 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
A memorial funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, SD with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial of her cremated remains will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Rosine C. Horacek, the daughter of Otto and Mary (Wuestewald) Walz, was born on December 2, 1926 in Yankton, SD. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and attended Sacred Heart School.
Rosine was a hard worker. Throughout her lifetime, she worked as a cook for her dad and his crew in the timber. She was employed by the box factory and Gurney’s Seed & Nursery. She also prepared meals at Yankton and Lincoln High Schools. Rosine later retired as a homemaker.
On July 19, 1951, Rosine married Benedict J. Horacek. Rosine was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton Moose Club and VFW Auxiliary. Some of Rosine’s favorite pass times included playing bingo and cards. She loved winning all the money! Rosine enjoyed going on weekend outings with her 4 daughters to casinos. Her greatest joy was being with her children and grandchildren and she would do anything for them. She had a great sense of humor and you never left home without getting at least a couple of hugs.
Left to cherish her memory are Rosine’s children: Darrell (Valerie) Horacek, Deborah (Ron) Jacobsen, Cynthia Ekeren, Jennifer (Dan) Johnson, Pamela Hoekstra, and Jeffrey (Charice) Horacek; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Jane Gullikson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benedict J. Horacek; a daughter, Roxanne; her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
