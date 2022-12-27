Loretta Wohlman Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Loretta Wohlman, 90, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Drivers Needed Dec 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSteven HawkinsWendy HawkinsCelia MinerRock Of AgesA Spirit Of GivingRalph BauderEdward HumpalDr. James AppelwickThree Fatalities Identified In Hutchinson County CrashShelley (Lockman) Tramp Images CommentedA Pearl Harbor Thread (45)Letter: Democracy Won (44)Letter: A Response (30)Letter: Who Do You Believe? (26)Christmas Peace And War (25)Letter: A Look At The Facts (11)Letter: Christmas ... Light And Darkness (9)Letter: A Matter Of Collusion? (8)How We Define The Word ‘Woman’ (8)Letter: Thoughts On ‘Happy-Think’ (8)Letter: November Blood Donations (8)‘Yes, Virginia, There Is A Santa Claus’ (7)Letter: Nursing Home Closures (7)Letter: No Civics Class? (7)Approaches To Vacation Rental Oversight (7)Sandy Hook A Decade Later: Thoughts, Prayers And Hope (6)Rounds Chides Trump’s Call For ‘Termination’ Of Constitution (6)Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting (6)Letter: Chess And America (5)Venezuela Capitulation And US Energy Policy Blunders (4)Vulnerability Of Power Grid Must Be Addressed (4)Wagner’s Highway 46 Issue Remains Unclear (4)Letter: Christmas ... Love And Hate (3)Omahans Greet Bus From US Southern Border, Filled With Asylum-Seeking Migrants (3)SD Rep. Speaks To Yankton Residents About Abortion Petition (2)Xcel Raising Electric Rates 18% As State Regulators Take No Action At Initial Deadline (2)FREE E-edition Access for December 16, 2022 (2)Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo (2)Politics And Enemies: A Focus On China (2)Letter: Targeting Tax Havens (2)COVID Update for Nov. 30, 2022: Rate Of New SD Cases Rises (2)Mexico’s GMO Corn Ban Frustrates Farmers (2)City Names Task Force For SAC (2)Chill Factor (1)Would you support legislation limiting or outlawing drag shows in South Dakota? (1)Wagner Man Charged With Threatening Governor (1)SD Cities Take New Approach To Addressing Homelessness (1)Massive Winter Storm Brings Rolling Blackouts, Power Outages (1)Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike (1)Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film (1)UPDATE 12:13 p.m. Friday: Arctic Storm Puts Nation In Deep Freeze (1)UPDATE 3 P.M.: Weather Continues To Disrupt Area Schedules (1)Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos (1)Club shooter's 2021 bomb case dropped, family uncooperative (1)NYC robbery crews drug unsuspecting men, some fatally (1)LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion (1)Letter: Building For The Future (1)Cold Weather And Some Cold Realities (1)Letter: Time To Retire (1)Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws (1)Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world (1)BBB: Puppy Scam Losses Rise, Though Cases Fall (1)Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation (1)South Dakota Transportation Commission Awards $3.5 million In Economic Development Grants (1)Slippery Mishap (1)Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist (1)Looking Westward (1)Hammon Named S.D. Sports Celebrity For ‘22 (1)A Spirit Of Giving (1)Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison (1)Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence (1)Todey: Soil Key To Dealing With Climate Change (1)Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano (1)Winter Storm Watch Issued For Cold, Blowing Snow (1)State Records Nine New COVID-19 Deaths (1)Noem, Legislators Want A Board Vetting Foreign Ownership Of Ag Land (1)Brittney Griner prisoner swap AP Sports Story of the Year (1)Quote Box: Reaction to Brittney Griner's release from Russia (1)COVID Update for Dec. 14, 2022: New Death Reported In Turner County (1)Portion Of NE Jim River Road Closed (1)Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (1)Digging Out From Snow, Area Focuses On Possible Next Storm (1)A SAD Season (1)Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely (1)Daily Record: Arrests (1)Mopping Up A Field Fire (1)FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors (1)Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers (1)Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles (1)Russian military announces plan to expand, create new units (1)Governments move closer to deal at biodiversity conference (1)New Leadership (1)Local Lawmakers Say They’re Eager To Get To Work On Budget (1)Legislators Preview ‘Interesting’ Session To School Board (1)3 Washington state electric substations vandalized (1)County Commission To Hear Bridge Report (1)Officials Discuss Rise Of Airbnb, Vrbo In Area (1)Ten Remarkable Decisions By The South Dakota Supreme Court In 2022 (1)Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas (1)Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America (1)Area Braces For Blast Of Bitter Cold, Snow (1)Wagner Voters Voice Resistance To DOT Plan (1)Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented