Sherry (Sandau) Lindquist was born in Yankton, SD on May 31, 1948, and passed away peacefully at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer.
Throughout her life Sherry always said, “All I ever wanted is to be a mom.” She accomplished this goal with much love and compassion for her children. Her friends and family would frequently compliment her talent as a mother. Sherry also enjoyed cooking, crafting and spending time with her family.
Gratefully sharing her life: daughter, Lisa (David) McCarthy of Jamison, NE; son, Judd (Rebecca) Lindquist of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Lora (Dean) Allen of Eyota, MN; and son, Scott Lindquist of Chamberlain, SD.
Sherry was “Gigi” to her grandchildren whom she loved as much as her children. Joe (Lindsey) McCarthy, Mandy McCarthy, Blaize Brown, Jacky Brown, Reagan Brown-Lindquist, Jake (Marta) Krogstad, Kirby (Sydney) Krogstad, Grace Allen, and her first great-grandchild, Cruz McCarthy.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Jamie.
A private family service and burial will take place at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 20, 2021
