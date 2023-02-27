Jacqueline Louise Kirkpatrick, 86, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel with the Rev. Charity Potter officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park in Sioux City, Iowa.