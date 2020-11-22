Betty M. Skalla, 85, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
