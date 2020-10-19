Clifford Myron Stalling, 93, of Norfolk, Nebraska, and formerly of Concord, Nebraska, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.
