Bobbie Reifenrath, 75, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence in Laurel.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 12:44 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented