Gary ‘Bear’ DeBlauw Mar 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary “Bear” DeBlauw, 68, of Crofton, Nebraska, died peacefully in his sleep Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence.Per Gary’s wishes, no services will be held. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 13 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full or Part-time Mar 7, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles1 Injured In Early-Morning Accident West Of YanktonTaking The Reins Full-TimeTodd WiebelhausTerrall ‘Terry’ GallGreg JonesPrison Projects Won’t Impact MDSP, Yankton Unit ImmediatelyDaily Record: ArrestsScotland Murder Trial Moved To Yankton Co.Update: Victim In Cedar County Shooting IdentifiedWilliam ‘Bill’ Kleinschmit Images CommentedThe COVID Circle (124)Peace For Our Time (84)Letter: American Oligarchs At Play (43)Trans Bills And South Dakota’s Message (38)Letter: Why Ban Books? (35)Why Are We Messing With Absentee Voting? (28)The Trail Of ‘Balloonzilla’ (25)Letter: The Politics Of Hate (21)Facing Up To Fentanyl In The Schools (19)Pierre Report: School Safety Discussed (15)Letter: Federal Spending (13)National Honor Society Inductions Set For March (8)Bill’s Defeat Affirms Power Of Voters (7)Letter: SD Curriculum Decision Imminent (7)Wagner Plea Defeated (7)Let There Be Light (6)HB 1080 Protects The Vulnerable (6)Letter: Pipeline Issue (4)COVID Update for Feb. 15, 2023: Yankton, Turner Counties Both Record 2 New Deaths (3)Letter: The Benefits Of Nuclear Energy (3)Pierre Report: Bill Addresses Cemetery Access (3)SD Budget Committee Approves $100M Of Federal Money For Water Projects (3)Shooting Death Near Hartington Investigated (3)Family Farmers, Ranchers Unite to Develop Policy That Supports Their Future (3)States' push to define sex decried as erasing trans people (2)Black Mississippi capital distrusts plans by white officials (2)Letter: Supporting The Wagner 4-Lane (2)Letter: Proposed ‘Monstrosity’ (2)Disaster Declaration For Oglala Tribe OK’d (2)Senate OKs Property Tax Credits, Setting Up Tax Relief Scramble (2)UPDATE 4:24 p.m.: Hartington Suspect Charged With Second-Degree Murder (2)A Man Of Impact (2)Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop's death as homicide (2)Tax Cuts Loom Large At D18 Forum (2)Rapid demise of 'Dilbert' is no surprise to those watching (2)Yankton County GOP Meets Monday (2)Yankton Man Sentenced In Fentanyl Conspiracy (1)Read Along (1)Syrian state media: Israeli airstrikes kill 5 in Damascus (1)RTEC Helps GFP Employees Sharpen Their Maintenance Skills (1)Residency fights could snare many Georgia voters under bill (1)White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre (1)Valuations Up: Will Taxes Follow? (1)As atmospheric river exits, a new storm threatens California (1)Live updates | Russia Ukraine War Anniversary (1)Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming (1)Young gymnast among 3 killed in shootings near Orlando (1)8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast (1)Los Angeles area still blanketed by snow in rare heavy storm (1)Teacher Files Appeal (1)Study: Don't blame climate change for South American drought (1)China's Xi wants bigger global role after Saudi-Iran deal (1)City To Consider Ordinance Change (1)Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime (1)Police: 'Random' shootings leave woman, child, reporter dead (1)Snow, rain slam California as Michigan suffers without power (1)King Charles expresses sorrow for those affected by quake (1)Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial (1)Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year (1)Something Special: SO Basketball Tourney Held (1)Ejections In SD High School Sports Way Up This Year (1)Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash (1)Pierre Report: HB 1090 Enhances State’s Agriculture Nuisance Laws (1)Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida (1)Prosecutor gets case involving 6-year-old who shot teacher (1)GFP Offers Help For Landowners With Wildlife Damage (1)Update: Judge Hears Death Penalty Arguments In Laurel Case (1)States seek ways to curb deadly highway wrong-way crashes (1)Oregon joins debate over police education requirements (1)2nd Neb. Advanced Nuclear Forum Slated (1)Norfolk Southern announces safety upgrades amid derailments (1)UN ocean treaty talks resume with goal to save biodiversity (1)Update: Escapee From Yankton Community Work Center Apprehended (1)Testimony Supportive Of Proposed Malcolm X Holiday In Nebraska (1)No Death Penalty Sought (1)Prosecutor: Arizona border rancher shot at unarmed migrants (1)Election conspiracist to lead Michigan GOP through 2024 (1)Russia's economy holds up, but growing challenges test Putin (1)Biden warns of 'MAGA' Republicans' desire to cut spending (1)Ohio plan aims to boost trust by standardizing election data (1)Letter: Count Time (1)Blinken warns Central Asia of dangers from war in Ukraine (1)Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine (1)Japanese Americans won redress, fight for Black reparations (1)U.S. applications for jobless benefits fall again last week (1)Alabama hoops star delivered gun in shooting, police say (1)Letter: Church And State (1)Update: Victim In Cedar County Shooting Identified (1)Senate Rejects Noem’s Bill To Vet Ag-Land Purchases Made By Foreigners (1)Mississippi enacts ban on gender-affirming care for minors (1)Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash (1)Noem Presided Over Lowest And Highest Unemployment (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented