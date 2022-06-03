Sharon Jene Dodson Hall passed away June 1, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Sharon was born to Floyd “Gene” and Mary Ella “Pat” Dodson January 29, 1943, in Lamar, Oklahoma.
Sharon attended Oklahoma State University where she met and married Ferris Hall September 1, 1964.
Sharon and Ferris lived in several locations prior to settling in Wakonda in 1973 to raise their family of three daughters: Jenny, Gena and Toni.
Sharon began her elementary teaching career in Wakonda in 1973 and taught there until 1990. She completed her college degree from University of South Dakota in 1986. Sharon continued teaching when the family moved to Dodge City, Kansas in 1990 up until her retirement in 2008.
She is survived by her husband, Ferris, of 57 years, three daughters: Jenny Amundson (Kent), Gena Hult (Brian Melchert) and Toni Allen (John); eight grandchildren: Mitch Amundson (Alyssa), Beth Himley (Ryan), Jared Amundson, Zack Allen, Blake Kleweno, Andrea Hult, Tyra Kleweno and Jacob Kleweno; one great grandson, Tace Himley.
Areas of interest and organizations Sharon was passionate about included genealogy, camping with friends, ESA, education, her grandchildren and great grandson.
For those who knew Sharon well, knew her favorite color was turquoise, and she doted on her well-loved pets.
The grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Mitch Amundson, Zack Allen, Jared Amundson, Ryan Himley, Blake Kleweno and Jacob Kleweno.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion with family burial in the Union Cemetery in Wakonda. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Visit HansenFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Taylor House Hospice of Des Moines, Iowa.
