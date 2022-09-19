Dale Haug, age 98, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on September 24, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors will be held following the memorial service. Private burial will be in the West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Lennox, South Dakota at a later date.