Dale Haug, age 98, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on September 24, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors will be held following the memorial service. Private burial will be in the West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Lennox, South Dakota at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Dale was born August 13, 1924, in Clear Lake, South Dakota to John and Augusta (Horman) Haug. He grew up in Clear Lake where he attended school. Dale enlisted in the United States Army on December 12, 1942. He served with the Battery D 195th Anti-aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion in the Normandy Campaign, Northern France Campaign and the Rhineland Campaign during World War II. Dale received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with three Bronze Stars, two Overseas Service Bars, the French Freedom Award, and the Purple Heart on December 18, 1944. He was honorably discharged on September 27, 1945.
In 1945, Dale married Shirley Sigurdson. After their marriage, they lived in Watertown, SD and Dale worked for Herberger’s Department Store as the retail sales manager. In 1967, they moved to Lennox, SD and Dale operated Lennox Lanes Bowling Alley for five years. Then they moved to Sioux Falls and Dale became a traveling salesman for Genesco Shoe Company and later worked for Vrooman Floor Covering where he retired. Shirley died on November 25, 1990, and Dale married Marjorie Weber on August 21, 1992. Dale and Marge lived full time in their RV spending the winters in McAllen, TX and Yuma, AZ and the summers in Yankton. They sold their RV in 2007 and moved to an apartment in Yankton. Marge died on July 12, 2013, and Dale spent the last six years as a resident of Avera Sister James Care Center where he was their unofficial greeter to all the new residents.
Dale was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Disabled American Veterans. He also was a lifetime member of the Good Sam Club. He loved playing cards, square dancing, playing the drums in dance bands, and traveling in the RV. He was a kind and loving father who adored his family and will be greatly missed.
Dale is survived by three children: Kathi (Bob) Crawford of Yankton, Pam (Chuck) Runyan of Hackensack, MN, and Doug (Deb) Haug of Springfield, SD; 12 grandchildren: Rob (Kelli) Crawford, Jason Crawford, Michelle (Dan) Barker, Tony Runyan, Chris (Maria) Runyan, Chad Runyan, Jill Sollin-Straus, Jeremy (Nicole) Haug, Erik (Jamie) Haug, Nick (Caitlyn) Haug, Megan (Dustin) Moore, and Heather, Kreifel; 34 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Loren (Bev) Haug of Watertown and Ken (Mary Alice) Haug of Minneapolis, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Shirley and second wife, Marjorie; step grandson, Scott Runyan; great grandson, Nolan Crawford; and brother, Darrel Haug.
The family would like to thank Avera Majestic Bluffs and staff for the excellent care, Sherry for her weekly visits, Greg for his numerous treats, visits and gifts, and the Yankton VFW for the special friendship given to our dad.
Commented