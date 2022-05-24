Marcia Kay Roubideaux, age 62 of Utica, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Marcia Kay Roubideaux was born on December 16, 1959, at Parkston, SD to Phillip and Virginia (Voy) Neuharth.
She was baptized and confirmed at the Zion Reformed Church in Menno, SD. She attended Menno High School and was a graduate of the class of 1978.
Marcia married Clayton J. Roubideaux on December 4, 1982, at United Methodist Church in Yankton, SD. They were blessed with 3 children, Elizabeth, Clayton Jr. and Jonathan. They lived in Yankton when they were first married and later moved to Utica, SD where she lived until she passed away May 21, 2022.
Throughout the years, Marcia was employed at M-Tron, Godfather’s Pizza, South Dakota Human Services Center, Cimpl’s, EPI and Feather Hill (Shop E-Z) South Yankton.
Marcia loved to garden, bake goodies, make dream catchers, do crafts and sew. She canned and was a very hard worker. Her children and grandchild meant the world to her. All the neighborhood kids really enjoyed the snacks she provided and spending as much time as possible at Marcia’s house. She loved attending pow wows and the traditional Native American songs and traditions.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Clayton; daughter, Elizabeth (Matt Larson) and their children, Benjamin and Brandon of Yankton; son, Clayton Jr. (Emily) and children, Coltan, Stella and Eloise of Yankton; son, Jonathan of Utica; her mother, Virginia of Menno; brothers and sisters, LueAllen (Pam) Neuharth of Menno, LueAnn (Rick) Miller of Tabor, Philip (Linda) Neuharth of Menno, Dianne (Donavon) Hopf of Yankton, Sandra (Tom Bernard) of Watertown and Mary Olesen (Scott Blackburn) of Yankton. Also surviving Marcia are many brothers and sisters-in-law; aunts; cousins, nieces; nephews and lots of friends.
Preceding Marcia in death were, her dad, Philip Neuharth, Jr.; infant brother, Lonnie Jo in 1954; granddaughter, Kirstan in 2014; mother and father-in-law, Annette and Eugene; sister-in-law, Jackie and brothers-in-law, Harold Roubideaux and Mark Olesen.
Commented